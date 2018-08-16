Sheriff’s Office gains first victim-witness specialist

Those who have been the victims of crimes and crises in the past may remember the trying times that come afterwards. For local residents, this period is when Devaney Buffalo – the first victim-witness specialist for the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office – comes in.

The Victim-Witness Specialist Program, through which Buffalo is employed, began in the county on June 18. Big Horn County is one of the first counties in Montana to use such a program and their version is similar to many other states across the nation.

In her career, Buffalo helps victims of an alleged crime from the time of the incident to the court date and beyond. She returned to the area after 10 years in Rapid City, South Dakota, where she also served as a victim-witness specialist.

“I work for the Sheriff’s Office and, whenever there is a crime that involves victims, I am there to support them through the entire investigation process and also for the court process,” she said.

VSP specializes in offering “compassionate support and resources to victims, witnesses and survivors of crime and crisis through effective response and community outreach,” according to its pamphlet.

Buffalo said the job mainly involves “meeting the needs of the victims at the time.” To meet these needs may require crisis intervention, emotional support or death notification. It also can extend to ongoing support such as counseling, court accompaniment, case updates and orders of protection. These services are offered for types of victimization including domestic violence, sexual assault, aggravated assault, child abuse, homicide, human trafficking and robbery.

The position became available because of a grant through the Montana Board of Crime Control. According to Big Horn County Sheriff Frank Simpson, gaining the new position for his force has been “great,” adding “we’ve needed it for a while.”

“When you start a new program if you don’t already have background experience it can be really difficult,” Buffalo said. “I’m on call 24/7, so I have faster response time.”

Buffalo will be starting a domestic violence support group and sexual assault support group alongside Nancy Oldelk, advocate for the YWCA in Billings. Anyone who is a survivor of either crime is encouraged to come and take part.

According to Buffalo, her position already is showing its usefulness not only for victims, but also law enforcement. Through her work, she said, deputies can focus on the immediate crime, rather than the associated trauma.

Now, she said, they can know, “Devaney’s got it.”