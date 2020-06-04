Sheriff’s Office files motion against county commissioners

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office filed a motion last week seeking an injunction against the Big Horn County Commissioners, citing several incidences that “overstepped (the Commissioner’s) authority” and may “endanger the community and citizenry.” The motion, filed on May 26, primarily cites a letter received by the sheriff’s office signed ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!