ServSafe Food Manager Training

The Big Horn County Cooperative Extension Service will conduct a ServSafe Food Manager Training at 8 a.m. with the end-of-day exam set for 6 p.m. For more information about the ServSafe Manager Training and Exam, contact Holly Jay at (406) 665-9770 or stop by the Big Horn County Extension Office.

Date: 
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 8:00am

