ServSafe Food Handlers

Big Horn County Cooperative Extension Service will conduct a ServSafe Food Handlers education program at 1 p.m. Training will be held at Big Horn County Extension Office Conference Room, 317 N. Custer in Hardin. For more information about the ServSafe training and to register, contact Holly Jay, at (406) 665-9770 or stop by the Extension Office.
 

Date: 
Monday, August 6, 2018 - 1:00pm

Upcoming Events

more