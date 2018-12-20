Separate vehicle crashes kill two in Big Horn County

Mid-December was marked by two fatalities due to vehicle crashes in Big Horn County, one just east of Hardin and a second about five miles west of Wyola.

Near Hardin, a collision between a train and car shortly before 8 a.m. Monday resulted in the death of a 50-year-old Helena man. The driver was speaking on a Bluetooth mobile phone headset at the time of the collision as he drove across the divide, which has railroad crossing signs posted, but no flashing lights or crossing gate.

“The driver was headed north on Woodley Lane, which is a gravel road,” said Eric Winburn, the responding Montana Highway Patrol trooper. “The train was traveling east on the tracks.”

According to Winburn, drugs or alcohol were not involved in the incident. The car’s only occupant, the man died in a Billings hospital.

The man’s family members have been contacted, Winburn said, but added that he’d rather a county coroner reveal the deceased’s identity. Yellowstone County’s coroner did not return a request for comment.

Near Wyola, the second fatality occurred sometime Saturday morning when Wyola resident DeAllen Little Light, 22, veered off Little Horn Road. It was a one-vehicle crash and no known witnesses were present.

“[He] lost control of his vehicle, [which] rolled and flipped on its top,” Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis said. “He died of injuries sustained in the accident.”

As with the Hardin fatality, according to Bullis, no drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

The investigating MHP trooper did not return a request for comment.