Seniors over 70 have highest COVID mortality rate

County officials confirmed the death of four residents due to the novel coronavirus this week, bringing the total to 36 deaths since the start of the pandemic, including two residents over 70.

A woman in her 50s, who was hospitalized and a man in his 70s who was not hospitalized were reported dead by county officials on Thursday, Oct. 15; a man in his 30s, who was hospitalized, was reported dead by county officials on Saturday, Oct. 17; and a man in his 70s, who was hospitalized, was reported dead by county officials on Monday, Oct. 19, Rhonda Johnson, Big Horn County Public Information Officer said in a press release.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition shares in the sadness of their family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County during this difficult time,” Johnson said.

According to Big Horn County Health Department data, the seven day COVID-19 case average has gone up from 12.43 cases per day to over 15. Data also shows that, although seniors over 70 have the lowest infections rates, making up only 7% of the county’s total cases, they have the county’s highest mortality rate. Nearly 20% of those over 70 who contract the virus have died, said Johnson.

The county announced 143 new virus cases since last week, bringing the total amount of infected residents to 1,262. Reported recoveries have gone up to 1072, an increase of 109 cases, Johnson reported.