Sen. Jon Tester speaks to LBHC students

Senator Jon Tester held a town-hall style forum at the Student Union Building of Little Big Horn College Thursday afternoon.

Senator Tester who was invited to the college, listened to students concerns and questions regarding issues that are directly affecting the Crow Indian Reservation.

Tester, who has been considered a long-time friend and advocate of Indian issues in Montana, spoke on many issues affecting Montana tribes across the state.

At the forefront of the concern of most students and the public attendees, was that of the pandemic of Missing and Missing Indigenous Women.

“This isn’t just an Indian problem, this is a national problem.” Tester said during a question-andanswer with an inquiring student.

According to Senator Tester, getting proper law enforcement to the various areas where the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People is present.

“As far as it applies to Indian Country, we are trying to get law enforcement to talk to each other more” Tester said.

Many attendees had what Tester referred to as a “vast gamma” of different questions, but the most prevalent was the public safety concern of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

“We have got to empower tribal law enforcement to work in collaboration with US Marshal Services, FBI, all of the above.” Tester said.

One of the most moving testimonials came from that of the aunt of Kaysera Stops At Pretty Places, who was found murdered in Hardin in late August.

Cedar Rose Bull Tail, who helped organize a memorial march for her late niece, spoke about her frustration with the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and other county officials at what the grieving family calls a “lack of effort”.

Senator Tester assured her that his office would see to it that someone look into the investigation and get some answers that the family deserves.

Another inquiry that Senator Tester was asked to look into was that of Hub Williamson and Garret Stewart Jr. both of whom have went missing off the reservation.

Senator Tester spoke of how the crisis is commonly known as MMIW, but is now inclusive to men as well who have started to go missing recently.

The aunt of both men, Christina Hill, commended Senator Tester for all of his efforts he has devoted to that of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis.

As Tester closed out his final thoughts and comments, he offered his sentiments to those who have been affected by the pandemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, and assured the crowd that his office would be doing everything he could to make sure their questions do not go unanswered.

Ranging from a wide variety of topics including industrialized hemp, recreational use of marijuana, phone calls and emails to senators in Washington, an improvement to the Big Horn County Rest Area, and hunting & sovereignty rights.

Yet, when it comes to epidemics like MMIP, it does put ease on the worry of the safety-concerned citizens who live on a reservation.

With an election year on the horizon, it does make one wonder what the political future holds for the reservation and what will happen to address the pandemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.