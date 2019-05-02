Search party organized for missing Hub Williamson

The family and friends of Hub Williamson will gather at Blacklodge Hall in Dunmore at noon on May 3 to search for Williamson.

The search party hopes to comb the Dunmore area and the campgrounds in Crow Agency, said head of the search effort and Williamson’s aunt Christina Hill.

People have been posting flyers in and around Big Horn County and the Billings-area and several social media sites dedicated to missing persons have picked up on the effort since a missing person advisory was issued from Big Horn County last week for Williamson, who was last seen in Hardin April 9 at approximately 9 p.m.

Ono search party has already covered Koyoma’s Pond in Hardin last week.

Williamson is a Native American man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 34 years old and six feet tall. He was last seen wearing denim Wrangler jeans, a blue sweater, cowboy boots and possibly a red ball cap.

Hill said the family has been through the trauma of dealing with a missing person twice before, noting that Garret Stewart, Jr., who went missing in 2013, and Henny Scott, who went missing in 2018, are closely-related family members.

Scott’s body was found on December 21, 2018, while Stewart has yet to be found.

“The cops are telling us they are short-handed, and we understand that, but we are pushing through on our own,” Hill said. “We have a big family, thank God.”

Hill said the search and rescue efforts are being bolstered by the expertise of Theresa Small and Northern Cheyenne Search and Rescue team as well as Arrow Creek Community Watch member Cary Lance.

“(Williamson) was seen panhandling at both gas stations in Crow and in Hardin and his sister told him his mother had his per cap check,” Hill said. “But he never went to pick up his check.”

Hill said it doesn’t make sense that Williamson didn’t get his check when he was clearly in need of money.

She added that the family has been getting tips from all over the reservation community and many are credible enough to check out.

“Obviously, we have to check out those leads,” Hill said.

The woman Williamson was last seen with, according to his mother Rachel Williamson, is being sought by police for questioning.

“I have no words right now,” she said. “I just want him home.”

The search and rescue team is accepting donations of food and water for volunteers during the all-day search on Friday.

If you have seen Williamson or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Big Horn County Sherrif’s office at (406) 665- 9780 or your local law enforcement agency.