Search for Missing Hardin girl continues into second day

Volunteers braved high winds and cold temperatures at the Big Horn County rest area west of Hardin as crews searched for 16-year-old Selena Shelley Faye Not Afraid who went missing after walking away from a disabled vehicle in the area sometime in the afternoon on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Pete Big Hair told media outlets the family off the missing teen has been on site since yesterday.

Friends, family and other volunteers joined the search party along with Big Horn County Sheriff’s deputies, Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement officers and the Crow Tribe’s Abandoned Mine Lands staff.

Crews searched through the night until about 2:30 AM on foot using dogs from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department and a drone from BNSF Railway, according to one volunteer.

The search started up again at 8 a.m. Thursday, this time with two helicopters. One on loan from the Kehler family and the other from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department. BIA Land Services brought four all terrain vehicles and AML brought five horse back riders and other personnel for foot search.

According to various posts on social media, Not Afraid was last seen, around 2 p.m. Wednesday walking toward a hay field behind the rest area after the car she was traveling in with friends had reportedly broken down.

She did not return home Wednesday evening, and family and friends went to social media and requested the help of any volunteers to help search the area as she was not dressed for winter weather.

Not Afraid is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 133 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black coat, gray sweater, blue jeans and grey ankle boots. She has a scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger.

The Big Horn County News will continue to follow this story.

Anyone has information is advised to call the Big Horn Country Sheriff’s office at 665-9780.