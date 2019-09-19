Search efforts for missing Hub Williamson continue

The family of Hub Williamson continues their heart-wrenching search for Hub Binion Williamson, who was last seen in April.

Christina Hill, Williamson’s aunt and the main organizer for the search parties charged with looking for clues to the disappearance, said that the search efforts would continue until there is closure in the case.

“We will continue the search for my nephew for as long as is necessary,” Hill said in a telephone interview with the Big Horn County News.

Williamson was last seen on security footage from April 9, when he never surfaced the following morning to pick up his Crow tribal per capita check from his mother the family became concerned.

Hill said it is uncharacteristic for Williamson to not let anyone know where he was going, the family immediately began their search for Hub and says they have been looking for anything that leads to his recovery ever since.

“When we first started we were only grasping at straws,” said Christina Hill. “But every lead or clue that we get we try to pursue it in the hope that it will lead us to finding our nephew.”

She said the family also wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the many volunteers and people who have been helping them with their recovery efforts of Williamson, who have conducted five ground searches thus far.

This is not the first time that tragedy has befallen Hill, however, as she is also relative to another Crow Agency man who has been missing for nearly six years.

Garrett Stewart Jr., known to many as “Baby Garrett” disappeared on the night of October 13, 2013 in Billings and not been seen since.

“That search continues as well,” said Hill, “all we want is for them to come back home.”

Hill also noted the similarities between both cases, as both men were last seen off-reservation and have not been seen since.

With the epidemic of missing persons cases in Indian country drastically climbing, the family works that much harder to recover their loved ones and find clues that lead to tangible results, she said.

“One thing that I want to stress is that we are not looking for prosecution, all we want is that our family can have closure,” Hill said.

With winter just around the corner, and access to private lands to continue searches becoming tighter and tighter, Hill says they are not soon going to cease looking.

“We are leaving it all in God’s hands,” says Hill.

For any information that can be provided to the authorities in the disappearance of Hub Williamson, please contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs Police Deptpartment at 406-638-2631 or the Big Horn County Sheriffs Office at 406-665-9780.