Search continues for Hub Williamson who’s been missing since April 9

Representatives from the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office said the search for Hub Williamson is on-going. Williamson was last seen in Hardin April 9 at approximately 9 p.m.

Sheriff Lawrence Pete Big Hair said since the case active he could not divulge any specific details regarding the investigation into Williamson’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office issued a missing person’s advisory on April 24.

“We are following up on multiple leads a day,” said Capt. Michael Fuss, lead detective for the sheriff’s office. “We are spending a lot of time on this case.”

Fuss said there have been days when there were as many as 30 or 40 tips reported to the sheriff’s office.

“Nothing is too small to report,” he added. “If you know something report it.”

Meanwhile, an independent search attempt organized by friends and family last Friday yielded no new clues into the disappearance, said search party organizer Christina Hill, who is also Williamson’s aunt.

“I have faith, I believe things work together for good for those who believe in the Lord,” Hill said. “But we are still getting a lot of malicious rumors reported.”

Twenty-one people showed up to aid in the search, including one relative from McLaughlin, South Dakota, Hill reported.

Every tip the family receives, seemingly credible or not, is forwarded to law enforcement on the reservation and off, Hill said.

The Big Horn County Sheriff ’s Office has jurisdiction in the county, but on the Crow Indian Reservation jurisdiction belongs to BIA Law Enforcement. Hill said that some tips have even come from the people on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation and they have been reported to BIA Law Enforcement in Lame Deer.

All three law enforcement agencies are investigating the disappearance, Hill said.

“We have been talking about having another search,” Hill said. “A lot of people want to help, someone even offered to let us use his dogs.”

Hill said another search attempt may be scheduled once the weather warms up and muddy conditions improve.

Williamson is a Native American man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 34 years old and six feet tall. He was last seen wearing denim Wrangler jeans, a blue sweater, cowboy boots and possibly a red ball cap.

If you have seen Williamson or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Big Horn County Sherriff’s office at (406) 665- 9780 or your local law enforcement agency.