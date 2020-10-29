Sandra Ziler

Sandra Lea “Sandi” (Workman) Ziler was called home while surrounded by family on October 17, 2020.

Sandi was born on May 4, 1950 in Sheridan, Wyoming. She was the eldest of four children of Floyd and Carrie Workman. She moved with her family from Big Horn, Wyoming to Dayton, Wyoming where she attended school, graduating from Tongue River High School in 1969.

She met and married her husband and fellow backroad explorer, Kermit Ziler, in Hardin, Montana in 1973. They moved to Sheridan in 1976 where they lived together raising their family and enjoying the community. Sandi was successful in her different career paths. As a sales woman in the early 80s with Home Interiors Design, she won numerous awards and accolades for her amazing sales numbers, and was known for throwing a wonderful party to present her product. She worked as an executive assistant with the Sierra Club from 1984 until her retirement in 2005.

Sandi was also a key component in the early stages of reviving the Historic Sheridan Inn in the early 90s, serving as the Sales and Events Manager and Volunteer Coordinator for the Sheridan Heritage Center. She and her family hold a special place in their hearts for this historic Sheridan landmark and all worked together with countless others to see the wonderful building brought back to life for the community to enjoy.

Sandi was an active parent participating in the activities of her children, including Girl Scouts, Cub Scout Den Mother, summer nights between multiple baseball and softball fields and hosting casting parties for the local high school drama clubs. She was an avid supporter of children of all ages and strived to provide children with happy childhood memories.

She was active with the Sheridan American Legion and VFW to honor the military services of her father by helping veterans in the community. She was a special advocate for those with disabilities and served as the chairman for the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities in the mid-1980s. She never met a child she wouldn’t mother and who didn’t call her mom, grandma or Aunt San.

An honest, direct, often outspoken woman, Sandi was not known to withhold her opinion or hesitate to let you know “you’re doing it wrong.” She always had everyone’s best interests at heart in all she did.

Sandi is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kermit Ziler; her three children, Robin Ziler of Billings, Montana, Larry Ziler (Kelsey Golden) of Billings, and Kendra Ziler of Casper, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Angela Coleman of San Antonio, Texas, Wanda Ramirez (Steven) of Evanston, Wyoming, and Robyn Ziler of Casper; three greatgrandchildren, Navaja, Elliott and Bria Ramirez of Evanston; her beloved siblings, Billie Jean Kwallek (Richard) of Dayton, Wyoming, David Workman (Cathy) of Wolf Creek, Montana, and sister-in-law Kristie Workman-Smith (Earl) of Sheridan.

She has countless cousins, nieces and nephews, and an overwhelming number of surrogate children and grandchildren she has taken into her fold throughout her life, all of whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Carrie Workman, and her brother Russell (Rusty) Workman.

The family will be hosting a private in-person service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31 for close family and friends only, but open to everyone wishing to say their goodbyes via online event, which can be access at https:// crowleyfleck.zoom. us/j/8623512613, Meeting ID: 862 351 2613

An open house memorial will follow, hosted by the American Legion Post 7 in downtown Sheridan from 1 to 4 p.m. Please note social distancing guidelines will be honored and adhered to during this time.

Sandi was an avid reader who loved and appreciated books. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.