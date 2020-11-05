Ruben Glen Weibert, loving father and friend to all, passed away on October 24, 2020 after a brief but valiant battle with cancer.

Ruben was born on April 7, 1935 to Palmer and Christina (Sinner) Weibert near Crow Agency. The family eventually settled on Reno Creek near Garryowen, Montana. He attended school in Crow Agency and Hardin, graduating at the age of 16.

In July of 1954, he married Ruth Fox, they enjoyed 60 years of marital bliss.

Because there weren’t many jobs for a man so young, Ruben became a wrangler for the SU Ranch in the Wolf Mountains where he grew up fast. He learned to rope and ride and started to rodeo, he participated in many area rodeos, riding bulls and broncs. He went on to begin a career in the printing business, first with the Hardin Herald and later with Mills Printing in Sheridan, Wyoming. While living in Sheridan he began taking flying lessons, eventually earning his private and commercial licenses.

Later on, he became a flight instructor, giving lessons to his son, grandkids and area pilots. In 1978 Ruben attended Helena College where he became a certified aircraft inspector, allowing him to renovate and repair planes.

In the late 60s Ruben used his flying skills to become an agricultural pilot, spraying crops near and far. Weibert Aerial Spraying became a family operation for 30 years. With the help of Ruth (truck driver) and his kids (flaggers) thousands of acres were sprayed in and around the area. Eventually he sold the business to his son, Jerry.

Ruben had a great love of flying! One of his aviation highlights was attending the Oshkosh Fly-In, an event that hosts thousands of pilots and planes. Three generations of Weibert pilots flew Ruben’s pride and joy, his 1950 modified Cessna to the fly-in. Ruben continued to fly until his passing. He loved to look down on the countryside and be reminded of his life.

In addition to the numerous planes that he repaired and renovated; Ruben also restored half a dozen classic automobiles. He and Ruth belonged to a car club in Billings. They loved to get together with other club members and travel around the state in their classic cars, turning heads along the way. He said it was an adventure because there was always a car that needed repairs along the way.

Besides restoring airplanes and cars, Ruben had numerous hobbies and interests including; golf, he played on the seniors’ league and darts, he won a city-wide tournament in Yuma. Ruben was very artistic; he became quite a wood carver and was even asked to teach classes. He like to make small sculptures and was a very good leather tooler. He even dabbled in drawing and painting. He was definitely a man of many talents.

After retiring from the flying business in 1993, he and Ruth became “snowbirds”, traveling to Arizona to enjoy the sunshine in the winter months. They eventually settled back in Hardin.

Ruben is survived by his two children, Tina Weibert Lynch, of Billings, and Jerry Weibert and his wife Marie, of Hardin; three grandchildren, Aron Lynch, of Red Lodge, and Jarvis and Alanna Weiber, of Kalispell, and Christina and Neill Kelley, of Helena; his sisters, Joanne Conrad, of Cortez, Colorado, and Shirley Schultz, of St. Louis, Missouri; brother, Palmer Jr. Weibert, of Lewiston, Idaho; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Harper, Abraham and Hildegard; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents Palmer and Christina (Sinner) Weibert and his wife Ruth Fox Weibert.

Ruben was “one of the good guys.” We will forever love and miss you, dad and grandpa!!

A celebration of Ruben’s life will be held in April 2021 in Hardin.

The family would like to thank the medical staff of the Cancer Centers of Montana and the Riverstone Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided for Ruben. Memorials may be sent to Big Horn County Museum at 1163 3rd St. E., Hardin, MT 59034.

Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.