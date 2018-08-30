Roundtable lunch

A roundtable lunch focused on community development and business ideas will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at 3 Brothers Bistro in Hardin. Attending the meeting will be Corey Stapleton, secretary of state for Montana. For more information, call Will at (406) 444-5375.
 

Date: 
Thursday, September 13, 2018 - 1:00pm

