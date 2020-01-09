Rosalie Bearcrane

Rosalie “Rosie” Bearcrane passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1936 to Stephan Bird Faraway and Alice Laforge in Crow Agency.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 4 at Faith Chapel in Billings. Interment followed at Lone Tree Cemetery in Billings. Dahl Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.