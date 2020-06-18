Rookies train for dry fire season

Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry and Wildland Fire Management spent the coolest week we've had in a while training rookie wildland firefighters to become some of the nation's most elite and highly soughtafter firefighters.

Twenty-seven rookies attended training this week after qualifying physical and health testing earlier this month.

Recruits run three miles while carrying a 40-pound weighted pack in less than 45 minutes to qualify for rookie school.

This year wildland firefighting rookie school is special because trainers are following COVID-19 protocol, making masks required at all times, even when teaching. The class has been held in the open air in the fire warehouse this week in Crow Agency.

The cadre and the students are disinfecting surfaces every two hours, including tables, door handles, bathrooms and so on. Personal hand sanitizer s and wipes are "all over the place," said Lee Old Bear, prevention technician.

Everyone takes temperatures as they arrive and again at lunch break.

While the grass is still green the BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management ask residents to keep grass mowed, including all the tall grass and brush at least 30 feet around homes.

"It is easier to defend a home if it has a 'fuel break' from a potential wildfire if there is not much that can burn near the home," BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management Information Officer Jon Kohn said.

A "fuel break" is a space with low-cut or no grass and no other flammable items.

"This is what we want you to create around your homes to protect them from potential fire," Kohn said. "The vegetation across the Crow Reservation is the driest it has ever been in the last 15 years. The firefighters have had to handle small roadside fires in the past weeks near Pryor, Blue Creek, Wyola, Spear Siding, Sand Creek and Crow Agency already."

Grass around the reservation may be lush right now, Kohn said, but on June 12, there was a fire that burned a half acre of land near Crow Agency on U.S. H ighway 1.

There were small fires that burned a total of 12 acres on June 10.

Members of the Crow Helitack crew are already detailed out assisting on wildfires on the Fort Peck Reservation in northeastern Montana and San Carlos Reservation in Arizona.