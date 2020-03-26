Ronald Cleveland Stewart
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Ronald “Ronnie” Cleveland Stewart, 88 of Wyola, Montana, passed away on March 15, 2020 at Billings Clinic.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1931 to Grover Stewart and Marjorie Yellowtail.
Funeral service was held on March 19, 2020 at the Wyola Community Center in Wyola. Interment will follow at the Lodge Grass Cemetery in Lodge Grass, Montana.
Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.
