At the top of the seventh inning with her team leading 3-1, Hardin softball player Hailey Cannon had a crucial catch to make. On the opposing side, a batter for Sidney’s Lady Eagles had struck a throw from Lady Bulldog pitcher Demi Uffelman, sending the ball careening past first base and toward right field. If Cannon missed the catch, the Eagles likely would run a double and – since they had players on second and third base – tie up the score.

The ball’s trajectory had little arc and it was moving fast. Fortunately for Hardin’s Lady Bulldogs, Cannon was up to the task.

With her catch, the Eagles had two outs. Uffelman took care of the third batter before the Sidney player had a chance to run.

“That was probably the game-changer right there,” Hardin Head Coach Sarah De-Vore said of Cannon’s catch. “That definitely sealed it and gave Demi the confidence to get that next batter.”

The Bulldogs now have a conference record of four wins and five losses. As of press time, Athletic Director Mike Erickson said, the team is ranked fourth in their conference.

Defensively, DeVore said, “it was another lights-out performance.” As for offense, she continued, the Bulldogs have some work to do on “stringing hits together” and learning to bat “with two strikes on us.”

According to DeVore, she has a young team – many of her starters are freshmen or sophomores – but they’re beginning “to get rolling.”

“I think it took us a while, but the girls have such a great chemistry and you can see it now,” she said. “They’re meshing really well.”

Hardin will be facing Glendive’s Red Devils at home starting 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 10 for their senior night.