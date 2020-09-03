Roger Eckman

Roger Gary Eckman, 70, of Ranchester, Wyoming passed away June 2, 2020 at his sister’s home in Billings, after a four-year courageous battle with cancer.

He was born November 7, 1949, the youngest of four children to Adam and Rosa (Lautt) Eckman at Napoleon, North Dakota.

When he was 6, the family moved to Hardin, Montana. He attended school in Hardin, graduating from Hardin High in 1967. He enlisted in the Army in 1970 and served until 1973. He was discharged early to care for his dad. He worked as a cowboy on the Montana and Wyoming area ranches, including Padlock Ranch. He was featured in the book, “Cowboy’s, Americas Living Legend.”

Later, he worked in construction in the Sheridan and Ranchester area for GFK of Wyoming. He collected guns and cast iron cookware. Roger liked fourwheeling, hunting, fishing and camping, making his own venison sausage. He always had a large garden, and canned his own produce.

Special thanks for the excellent care he received by Dr. Patrick Cobb and the nurses at St. Vincent Healthcare's Cancer Centers of Montana, and Stillwater Hospice in Billings.

He is survived by his sister and caregiver, Lorraine Theurer, of Billings; brother, Ervin Eckman, of Hardin; and sister, Ardella Krueger, of Breckenridge, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-inlaw, Harry Theurer and Donnel Krueger.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd, Laurel, Montana.

A potluck gathering for family and friends will be at noon on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Conner Battlefield Historic Site Picnic Area, 55 US-14 in Ranchester.

Condolences may be sent to 3717 Broken Yoke Drive, Billings, Montana 59105.