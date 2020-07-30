Robert Henley

Robert D. Henley, 89, of Winner, South Dakota, passed away at his home on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Bob was born September 2, 1930 in Heil, North Dakota to Estol and Martha (Moos) Henley. He grew up and graduated from high school in Hardin, Montana. In 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea, including the battle at the Chosin Reservoir. Bob was awarded the Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal and the Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged in 1952.

Robert and Geraldine (Torske) Henley were married June 21, 1951 in Hardin. They later moved to Chamberlin, South Dakota and then to Winner in 1965 where they were in the construction business for over 35 years.

Bob is survived by two children, Jeanette (Roger) Letcher, of Alexandria, South Dakota and Scott (Marne) Henley of Rapid City, South Dakota; he is also survived by two grandchildren, Joseph Pejsa and Janelle Pejsa; and four great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a sister; and a brother; as well as his eldest son, Tom.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Mason Funeral Home, of Winner, South Dakota, has been entrusted with the arrangements.