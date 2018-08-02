River Valley Farmer's Market
Hardin’s River Valley Farmer’s Market will begin at 5 p.m. on the 200 Block of Center Avenue. The theme for the first market of 2018 is Family Fest, or Kid’s Night.
Date:
Thursday, August 2, 2018 - 5:00pm
