River Valley Farmer’s Market brings food, fun downtown

The River Valley Farmer’s Market season begins today bringing county residents access to fresh produce, canned goods, crafts and more.

The market kicks off the 2019 season tonight with Kid Fest, River Valley Farmer’s Market Manager Jessica Mussetter said in a press release.

There will be children’s crafts, games and a scavenger hunt. The Blue Cross Blue Shield CareVan will be onsite providing free back-to-school vaccinations.

The market opens at 5 p.m. at the Plaza on the 200 Block of North Center Ave., in Hardin and ends at 7:30 p.m. It will continue every Thursday through September 12.

“I think the farmers’ market has a great impact on our community, because it provides the opportunity for people to access healthy affordable foods while connecting socially in a positive environment, with their families and peers,” Mussetter said.

The goal of the market, Mussetter said, is to increase access to local fresh foods, promote business and physical activity while engaging the community and connecting families with resources in their area.

Each week features a new theme with a different musical guest, this week Hardin-area musician Adam Renshaw performs. The Tuk Tuk Street Thai Food and Rollin Ritos food trucks will also be on-site.

Disability and senior parking is available at the south side of Center Ave. Shoppers are encourage shoppers to wait until 5 p.m. before shopping.

The market participates in the Double SNAP Dollars program to help low-income Montanans access fresh, local produce but offering a one-to-one match for every dollar of SNAP benefits spent at participating locations.

New vendors are always welcome to participate in the market. They can contact Mussetter by phone or email. This event is free to all vendors. Vendors will be asked to complete a vendor registration form.

For more information about the River Valley Farmer’s Market call 406-294-0047 or email jessica.mussetter@bighornvalley.org