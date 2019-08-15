RIVER VALLEY FARMER’S MARKET

The River Valley Farmers Market is located at the Plaza on the 200 Block of North Center Ave., Hardin from 5 to 7:30 p.m. There is handicap/senior parking available at the south side of Center Ave.

Theme Changes weekly.

Aug. 15 - Celebration of Cultures

Aug. 22 - Sea You at the Beach

Aug. 29 - Fiber Frenzy

Sept. 5 - Vegapalooza

Sept. 12 - Fall Fesitval

Date: 
Repeats every week every Thursday until Thu Sep 12 2019.
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 5:00pm
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 5:00pm
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 5:00pm
Thursday, September 5, 2019 - 5:00pm
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 5:00pm

