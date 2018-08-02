Hardin’s River Valley Farmer’s Market is set to begin its third year of operation starting at its usual location on the 200 Block of Center Avenue from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2. The theme for the first market of 2018 is Family Fest, or Kid’s Night. Activities scheduled for the event include music by Kenny Pretty on Top, face painting, bubble making, “adventures with fruits and veggies,” and a parents-as-teachers learning opportunity.

Also set to occur are back-to-school shots at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Care Van, returning for the second time since the 2017 market. Anyone who gets a shot will receive a coupon for a single-scoop ice cream cone across the street at The Farmer’s Daughter General Store; the coupon must be redeemed the same day.

All 11-to 17-year-olds can enter to win a $50 Amazon Gift Card through the Montana Teen Vax Challenge, where they check their immunization record at the Care Van. Those who have at least one of each adolescent vaccine are eligible to enter; those missing one may get it at the Care Van. This drawing is limited to Big Horn County teens. The Farmer’s Market is scheduled to continue each thursday into the second week of September.