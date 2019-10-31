Reward offered in poaching of large bull elk east of Hardin

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information about a large, mature bull elk that was shot illegally Sunday night along Sarpy Basin Road east of Hardin and left to waste.

FWP game warden Matt Ladd said remains of the elk were left on private property along the county road. The head had been removed, but the rest of the animal was left to waste.

Anyone who reports information that leads to a conviction in the case is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Ladd at 406-860-7808 or anonymously to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana’s natural, historic or cultural resources.