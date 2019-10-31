Reward offered in poaching of large bull elk east of Hardin
Fish, Wildlife and Parks photo
A large, mature bull elk was killed illegally Sunday night and left to waste on private property along Sarpy Basin Road east of Hardin.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information about a large, mature bull elk that was shot illegally Sunday night along Sarpy Basin Road east of Hardin and left to waste.
FWP game warden Matt Ladd said remains of the elk were left on private property along the county road. The head had been removed, but the rest of the animal was left to waste.
Anyone who reports information that leads to a conviction in the case is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Ladd at 406-860-7808 or anonymously to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).
The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana’s natural, historic or cultural resources.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
11/07/2019 - 5:30pm
-
11/08/2019 - 4:00pm
-
11/08/2019 - 5:00pm
-
11/08/2019 - 7:00pm
-
11/09/2019 - 9:00am