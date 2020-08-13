Remember when I knew everything?

When I was 15 years old, I was convinced I knew everything and I had no problem making sure I told everyone how much I knew.

When I was 19, I knew even more and my mouth was even bigger.

It seems my mind was filled with so much knowledge there wasn’t room for the fact that I was unbearable to be around.

I’m nearly 40 and now the only thing I know for sure is everything changes so fast that none of us really know anything and that’s okay.

This piece of wisdom even applies to the coronavirus pandemic.

We generally don’t see this stage of scientific research play out. We are used to seeing the completed reports and the studies with pretty graphs and the statistics that don’t change.

Afterall, results that can be replicated prove the science is accurate, but COVID numbers, treatment plans and even commonly accepted symptoms change every day. So, it must be made up, right?

A lot of people believe the pandemic is real life fiction. There are so many theories flying around social media and office water coolers about the origins of the novel coronavirus, the political connotations of wearing masks and even how the government is trying to control the masses through the virus.

It is so difficult to sift through all the noise.

Assumption, pseudoscience and politics get in the way of actual fact, but something stands out to me, a small percentage – 3.5%.

A tiny percentage, it’s not much. If we take 3.5% of anything it really doesn’t yield anything. It’s three and a half pennies for every dollar. It’s minute. It’s miniscule. A 3.5% chance of precipitation in a hot August day offers us no relief. A 3.5% chance of winning the lottery doesn’t instill much hope. A 3.5% rate of return does not entice an investment.

But when it comes to Big Horn County, 3.5% is too much. It’s 464 real people who live in this community who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Some were asymptomatic, but that doesn’t mean they were lucky, because many of them accidently infected their loved ones. Some of those people have died.

Some were so ill they were hospitalized, put on oxygen and faced their own mortality.

Some of them are no longer considered infected, but weeks later they are still recovering. Studies show that it can take up to six weeks for some people to fully recover from a severe case.

COVID-19 isn’t an what should be up for debate. The health of our community is in jeopardy, stop trying to prove yourself right. Don’t be like 19-year-old Luella — obnoxious and unbearable to be around.

Take time to check on your sick friends and family through phone calls, video chats, text messages, emails or social media. Bring them supplies or food. Do something to brighten their day.

Preaching politics in the name of COVID is not the route we need to take. Caring for each other is the solution.