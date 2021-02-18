Remains of missing girl found

A body found in a travel trailer Thursday morning in Garryowen was confirmed to be that of Mildred Alexis Old Crow, 8, who was reported missing in November 2020.

"Our hearts ache for the family and I lift them up in prayer. The entire community felt the loss when Mildred went missing and we feel it again today. My hope is that we can find closure, grieve together, and work to ensure that children are protected and supported on the Crow reservation and beyond. We want justice for this child and for all of the victims of the epidemic of people missing from reservations across the country,” Crow Tribal Chairman Frank White Clay said in a press release.

The remains were transported Thursday for autopsy at the state crime lab in Billings.

According to a November 2020 Federal Bureau of Investigation press release, Old Crow was last by non-custodial family in March 2019 and reported missing in November.

In March 2017, the child's biological aunt Roseen Lincoln-Old Crow, 34, and her wife Tierza Dust, 34, were awarded custodial guardianship of the child in Crow Tribal Court.

Court documents show, on Dec. 6 non-custodial family members filed a formal petition with the tribal court requesting a hearing. In the petition, they allege they had not seen the child since March 2019 and Dust and Lincoln-Old Crow had "breached their fiduciary duty to the child.”

Dust and Lincoln-Old Crow failed to attend the hearing, produce the child, or provide any proof of life to the court. The tribal court charged the couple with child endangerment and issued fugitive from justice warrants for their arrest. According to the tribal court charging documents, Dust has a previous child endangerment conviction.

The couple was arrested on Dec. 23 in Billings by Billings Police on Big Horn County fugitive from justice warrants issued in conjunction with the warrants issued from the tribal court.

Dust and Lincoln-Old Crow were arraigned in Crow Tribal Court on Jan. 11 and were each released after paying $500 cash bonds.

Crow Tribal Prosecutor David Sibley told area news outlets Dust and Lincoln-Old Crow are back in custody and are being held on $5,000 cash bonds. He also said he filed custodial interference charges against each woman.

It is unclear why the child was placed in the care of Dust and Lincoln-Old Crow, when Dust already had a child endangerment conviction on her record.

