Registration postponed at Lodge Grass Schools

Lodge Grass Schools student registration for 2020-2021 academic year will be postponed until further notice, Lodge Grass Schools New Superintendent Trivian Ridesthebear wrote on the Lodge Grass High School Facebook page Wednesday evening.

Registration was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug.19 to Friday, Aug, 21 outside the school.

Several parents and guardians registered students Wednesday.

“As a school, we have to move forward with the mission of Lodge Grass Schools with teaching and learning capacities that we as educators have chosen as our career path, which I believe is one of the most important impacts not only on the future of our society but also, in the lives of our precious students,” Ridesthebear told faculty and staff Tuesday during orientation.

The Crow Reservation's stay-at-home order issued by Chairman Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid is in effect through the end of August and a lock down order for the reservation extends through Aug. 21.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction has developed a guidance manual on re-opening schools this fall and the first scenario outlines is the “Remote Learning Model” for a stay at home order. This model guided Lodge Grass Schools administrator's decision to provide remote learning for the first quarter of the school year, Ridesthebear said.

Updates will be posted on the Lodge Grass High School Facebook page.