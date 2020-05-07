Recovery in a time of corona

The global health crisis changed the flow of daily life, but rather than fight it Goldstein Little Eagle has used technology to adapt.

Each morning his team meets, sets their schedule and works as efficiently as possible.

These days his team consists of his five children who are 22, 20, 8, 7 and 5 years old.

Little Eagle, who provides IT tech support at Big Horn Valley Health Center, has been working remotely from his home in Lame Deer because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled classes from college to preschool. Older siblings Silver and Jorgi, he said, have been helping around the house with their younger siblings in between their own work and school schedules.

From working in the high demand job to raising five kids, he is a busy man, but it hasn’t stopped him from helping people meet a goal he reached and has maintained for over five years — sobriety.

Little Eagle facilitates two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week online.

“I know there are people out there with the desire to quit drinking or using or the desire to continue with their recovery that really need the support from what they may or may not have,” Little Eagle said. “Some may not have any type of support at all, some may need some extra support on top of what they have.”

The meetings are offered using the Zoom app, which has skyrocketed in popularity as more and more Americans are working from home.

Offering online AA meetings seemed like the logical step for Little Eagle when the social distancing protocols were mandated by government entities.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “The online meetings are really catching on.”

When the virus passes, he said, he may keep at least one meeting a week online.

“There are also newcomers out there that may need to come to a meeting for their first time out of the desperation of reaching out for help and I believe these online meetings need to be available for them weekly,” he said.

As a recovering alcoholic, Little Eagle knows the importance of access to meetings.

“We are giving people a bigger support system and people stay sober because of their support system,” he said.

The meetings he said make it easier for someone in need to access a support groups because all they need is a smart phone, which over the years have become more and more affordable, unlike transportation.

“For people who are shy, they can set their name to anything they want and turn off their camera and still participate, so it really is anonymous,” he said.

Online AA Meetings

Mondays, 8 p.m.

On the Zoom app: Enter meeting ID 682-475-139

Fridays, 8 p.m.

On the Zoom app: Enter meeting ID 712-032-032