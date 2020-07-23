Record number of COVID-positive cases reported

Big Horn County officials reported the county’s highest daily number of COVID-positive cases on Monday.

Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson reported 12 cases on Monday in a press release, but a total of 32 cases have been reported since July 16.

July’s cases now outnumber all the cases reported in April, May and June combined, Johnson said.

There were three cases reported in April, 27 cases reported in May, 44 cases in June and a total of 85 cases reported in this month as of July 21.

Thirty-two new cases have been reported since July 16, which brings the county to 163 total cases, Johnson added.

This week’s new cases include:

• One boy under 10 years old.

• Three girls and three boys in their teens.

• One woman and three men in their 20s.

• Two women and two men in their 30s.

• Two women and four men in their 40s.

• Two women and five men in their 50s.

• Three women in their 60s.

• One woman in her 70s.

Seven patients likely contracted the virus through community spread and 25 were close contacts of previously confirmed cases, Johnson said.

Recoveries in Big Horn County remain at 70 and of the 88 active cases, 83 patients are quarantining and recovering at home and five patients are hospitalized. Five patients have died.

Due to an increase in testing demand, the Montana State Public Health Lab is no longer able to process sentinel surveillance testing for asymptomatic people, Johnson said.

“The Department of Public Health and Human Services has asked (health departments) to prioritize testing only for individuals who are a close contact of a positive person or individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19,” Johnson wrote on the Big Horn County responds to COVID-19 Facebook page.

All IHS and Unified Command sentinel surveillance testing events for Big Horn County, Montana will be suspended until further notice, including the weekly Wednesday drive-through events at Crow Agency, Lodge Grass and Pryor.

IHS will continue to provide contact trace testing through our Public Health Nursing department.

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing are tracing contacts of all new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required, Johnson said.

If you are identified as a close contact of a positive individual, you will be asked to come at a specified time for testing by the IHS PHN department.

IHS will continue to provide priority Abbott rapid result testing for all symptomatic patients.

Symptomatic testing can be completed in the Outpatient Clinics located at Crow Agency, Lodge Grass and Pryor during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or through the Emergency Department in Crow Agency after business hours and on the weekends.

If you are having severe life-threatening symptoms report directly to the Emergency Department or call 911. Please have someone call 638-3500 to let the Emergency Department know that you are coming in and that you are COVID-19 symptomatic.