Recipe Corner: Cheesy Pasta with Summer Veggies

While it isn’t summer at the moment, you can use fresh or canned veggies to make this for dinner and imagine a summer breeze while you eat. Cost per serving: $0.81 Yield: 6 servings Serving size: 1 1/2 cups Ingredients: 4 cups sliced, assorted vegetables (zucchini, broccoli, peas) 1 cup grape or fresh tomatoes, chopped and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!