Ray Dale steps in as new director of BHC Library

Big Horn County Library received a new director this month in the form Ray Dale. The former librarian applied to the position upon the retirement of his predecessor, Donelle Boyer, on Nov. 27.

While many of his duties as director are similar – such as processing books and videos – he now works with the library’s board of trustees. Though he hasn’t met with the board outside his job interview, Dale said, he will get to know them Thursday.

Becoming director, he said, will be a learning experience. In a previous interview, he mentioned Boyer kept her fellow workers up-to-date on meetings and changes from an operational standpoint – teaching them how to plan budgets. During his time in the position, he doesn’t intend to alter a significant amount from her operational style. As director, he wants to arrange for more authors to visit the library. Past writers to visit the library include Craig Johnson, Tracie Peterson and Kelsey Keating.

The library still will host the summer program and, once Montana Coal Board funds come in, update its computer system.

One of his first projects as director is the library’s Memory Tree, which is put up annually by the Southeastern Montana Tobacco Use Prevention Program. The tree has been a standing tradition in the library for five years.

“It’s a way to remember those we’ve lost to cancer,” Dale said. “If you’ve lost someone to cancer, you can take one of the ornaments write [the person’s] name on it with the marker provided and hang it on the tree.”

This coming May, Dale will have worked at the library for 10 years.