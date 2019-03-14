Rangeview Apartments presentation
Gerald Fritts, Executive Director of American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation, Inc. will be making a short public presentation to the Hardin Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m., concerning the planned improvements to the Rangeview Apartments, located at 1218 Rangeview Drive in Hardin.
The rehabilitation project will extend the life and add three more subsidized units to the housing complex that serves seniors and the disabled. An estimated $1.2 million in material and labor will be expended through the use of low-income housing tax credits. Construction improvements are planned as early as December 2019, and as late as April 2020, depending upon weather.
Date:
Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 5:30pm
