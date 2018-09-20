Ramifications of Ft. Laramie Treaty

Sharon Stewart-Peregoy will be giving a speech on “Ramifications of the Ft. Laramie Treaty of 1868 Today: Education, Hunting, Health, Jurisdiction and Resources” at noon in the Library Programs Room at Little Big Horn College. This will be a follow-up to her “Treaties that Live” symposium presentation. For further information, call Tim Bernardis at (406) 638-3113 or email him at tim@lbhc.edu.
 

Date: 
Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 12:00pm

