Ramifications of Ft. Laramie Treaty
Sharon Stewart-Peregoy will be giving a speech on “Ramifications of the Ft. Laramie Treaty of 1868 Today: Education, Hunting, Health, Jurisdiction and Resources” at noon in the Library Programs Room at Little Big Horn College. This will be a follow-up to her “Treaties that Live” symposium presentation. For further information, call Tim Bernardis at (406) 638-3113 or email him at tim@lbhc.edu.
Date:
Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 12:00pm
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
09/24/2018 - 5:30pm
-
09/26/2018 - 2:30pm
-
10/02/2018 - 7:00pm
-
10/11/2018 - 9:00am