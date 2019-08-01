Rain, soil moisture delay construction projects at Big Horn Hospital

Wet weather and moist soil conditions have delayed construction on phase 1 of the $11 million expansion of the Big Horn Hospital in Hardin, Big Horn Hospital Foundation Executive Director Bill Hodges said.

Completion for the phase 1 has been pushed back to September 1, the original completion date was July 1.

“Initially, we were hoping to have a sneak peek for the public in July, but now it’s looking like it won’t be complete until September,” Hodges told the News on Tuesday. “We had supply issues and issues with the construction infrastructure.”

The issue at hand is moisture he said – too much rain and too much moisture in the soil.

“You know, you want to do this right,” he said. “We don’t want to have to come back four or five years later with the cement breaking up.”

Overall, Big Horn Hospital in Hardin will gain 10,238 square feet and complete renovations on 11,494 square feet this summer during the first phase of the construction and renovation project, Hodges told the News in May.

Phase 1 includes the emergency department, which will see additions that include six new treatment rooms, two larger trauma bays, and a covered drive-through ambulance garage, he added. The ambulance bay is connected directly to the emergency department and will be accessed by a one-way road that will that connect First Ave. S and Division St.

The nurse’s station, lab and pharmacy, and patient rooms will also see increases in space and a design that will increase productivity, Hodges said.

Kristi Gatrell, Big Horn Hospital Association CEO, said the initial soil survey didn’t show any issues with the ground, but a soil survey performed recently showed the ground was much to moist for construction to move forward without a significant cost increase.

“Initial soil conditions were tested back when they dug the footings for the emergency department, but retesting showed there was a lot of moisture,” Gatrell said. “The ground must be compacted so the asphalt doesn’t break up as the ground shifts.”

The ground has to be stabilized and compacted before the road can be installed, she said.

Emergency department exams rooms, trauma bays and in-patient hospital rooms, as well as the new lab, are all nearing completing as scheduled, many areas only needing to be cleaned and prepared for supplies and equipment to be moved in, Gatrell said.

The completion for the entire renovation project has remains the same with completion scheduled for January 2020, she added.

The hospital foundation will provide the funding for the total cost of the project. Hodges told the News in March that the foundation borrowed $11 million – $8 million on a 20-year loan and $3 million on a five-year loan.

Hodges said the foundation intends to raise $3 million to offset those loans through grants, like a $400,000 community block grant from the county and a $250,000 Montana Coal Board grant; and through private donations. So far, Hodges said the foundation has raised about $400,000 in pledges. They are still seeking private donations from individuals in Big Horn County, as well, Hodges said.