Rain leads to canceled matches and delays at the tennis invite in Lewistown

Even though rain caused canceled matches and delays for the Bulldog tennis teams, they still went undefeated for the weekend.

The boys were only able to get in two matches over the weekend, but took over the business winning both. They defeated Belgrade 7-0 and Livingston 4-3, plus did well playing in a number of exhibition rounds.

For the girls, it was the same as they defeated Belgrade 5-2, Livingston 6-1 and Havre 5-2.

“The boys’ doubles were outstanding and [they] finished the regular season on a roll,” said Head Coach Mike Flamm. “The singles players have lots of potential and if they show up at divisionals ready to play, they could be in a position to go to state.”

For the season, both the boys’ and girls’ teams were hard to beat with the boys finishing the regular season 25-1 and the girls 24-1.

According to Flamm, the boys won 81 percent of their matches and the girls 78 percent.

In Lewistown, David Evans, Ben Noteboom, Famous Left Hand and Ryan Old Crow all went 4-0. Ricky Hill, Jonathan Noteboom and Jayden Yarlott went 3-0.

For the girls, Rilee Green, Macie Flamm, Deidra Don’t Mix and Jonna Lind all went 3-0.

“They are an outstanding group of kids,” said Flamm. “We coaches are thankful for their effort.”

Thursday and Friday, the Bulldogs will travel to Billings for the Eastern A divisonal tournament.

