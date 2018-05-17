Raid, rinse, repeat – Part III

Editor’s note: Prior to the oneweek delay between “Raid, Rinse, Repeat” articles, the Big Horn County News stated it would be covering alleged militarization within U.S. Department of the Interior agencies for Part III. Due to more content than expected, this subject will be discussed next week in Part IV, the final article of the series.

In the summer of 2012, Custer Battlefield Museum Director Christopher Kortlander received a priority letter in the mail from Rolling Prairie, Ind., which he promptly ignored and tossed on his coffee table. As he cooked dinner later that day, however, something about the return address – 5001 Southgate Drive in Billings – “drove me crazy.”

“I thought about how odd it was for the package to have a return address far from the postmark,” he wrote in his April 24 book Arrow to the Heart: The Last Battle at the Little Big Horn: The Custer Battlefield Museum vs. The Federal Government. “Not only that, but I knew the address from somewhere. The package was like an ominous talisman and I was unable to draw my gaze from it.”

Eventually, the contents of this envelope – a 56-page anonymous document – would chart the course of Arrow to the Heart, written against what he believes to be a pattern of federal misconduct. This “malfeasance and misfeasance,” he said, is focused largely within U.S. Department of Interior agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, and Fish and Wildlife Service.

Until he received the document, he wasn’t fully certain why BLM agents had raided his museum in 2005 and 2008, seized many of the artifacts, and continued their nearly five-year investigation into his Garryowen museum. This investigation continued, he added, to the point where fighting their allegations of fraud involving artifact sales cost him his retirement savings and an estimated $1 million in legal fees. Despite BLM efforts, no wrongdoing was found.

He’s still paying off credit cards from the ordeal, Kortlander said, while the agents involved didn’t “even get their hands slapped.”

As he read the document, he realized what was special about the return address – it was the location of the BLM Montana/Dakotas State Office, which was responsible for the raids. Based on suspicious phone calls he received as recently as late March, Kortlander is unsure whether he’s still under investigation.

Two years before reading the document, he had written a complaint to the Office of Inspector General and hadn’t received a response. Though he stressed his belief was entirely speculation, Kortlander thinks the anonymous document was sent to him by “some disgruntled OIG agent” who was frustrated when the BLM took the agency’s report, “swept everything under the carpet and moved people around.” According to Al Nash, chief of communications at the Montana/Dakotas State Office, he was unable to locate someone in his agency with “any firsthand” knowledge of the museum investigation.

“Whoever sent me the document knew their history from 1993, so it has to be an OIG agent,” Kortlander said. “That person, he or she, said, ‘Screw it. I’m going to reformat [the report] into a white document with no government markings...and I’m going to send it to Kortlander.’”

The bottom of the document states “AFGE Wildlife Inspectors Bargaining Unit, Local 2103,” with the acronym standing for American Federation of Government Employees. A former president of the Washington- based union, Ken Kitchell, said no one in his group had sent the report. The marker, he continued, likely was added to throw readers off the writer’s identity.

Unlike Kortlander, he does not believe the document was written by a disgruntled OIG agent, but rather a disgruntled Fish and Wildlife Service agent. The “jargon” present in the text is consistent with what he remembers from his time as an FWS wildlife inspector, he said, adding that the organization’s agents wouldn’t shy away from internal conflicts.

“We used to say it when I was there, ‘They’re cannibalistic,’” said Kitchell, who moved on to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2013. “They will go after employees, but they’re not afraid to eat their own.”

Requests for comment regarding the document to the Department of Interior, the BLM and FWS’ Office of Law Enforcement (OLE) went unanswered.

Document examination

The majority of verifiable details present in the document – dates, names and roles – have thus far not contradicted what the Big Horn County News researched through interviews, Internet searches and court records. None of this research has involved its allegations on personal scandals among agents – extramarital affairs and the like – which are largely disconnected from the core cases.

According to Kitchell, he found a section of the document written on the appointment of two interns through their personal connections to be “incredibly accurate.” They were “appointed noncompetitively” to wildlife inspector positions, the document states, circumventing federal requirements. The person who created the internship program, Kitchell noted, has since been removed from the FWS.

The OLE website states the agency consists of 261 special agents and “some 140 wildlife inspectors” nationwide.

“Getting a job as a wildlife inspector is insanely hard; the qualifications are very rigid,” Kitchell said. “You need to have a science background and go through a very rigorous school.

“These interns had no vetting process whatsoever. They didn’t give them a badge, but for all intents and purposes, they were wildlife inspectors.”

Within about six months, Kitchell said, the interns were promoted to the position of special agent – meaning they also circumvented the vetting process created to choose candidates for national security positions.

Though he believed the document to be correct in this instance, Kitchell was not familiar with all of the allegations. And, he noted, “a lot” were present within the 56 pages.

“There’s a possibility that there might be a bit of fact and fiction interwoven in it,” he said. “For somebody to flesh out what are the actual facts, and what are the hearsay and rumors, would be very difficult.”

Making a connection

Because of the document, Kortlander wrote in Arrow to the Heart, he now believed the raids on the museum shared a connection with two major federal cases. These operations, covered in previous issues of the News, were June 2009’s Operation Cerberus Action in Utah and the August 2011 raid of Gibson Guitar Corporation locations in Tennessee.

The connection between the cases, he continued, was William C. Woody, who was appointed to be director of BLM Law Enforcement and Security in 2003. In this position, he oversaw the operations of 270 rangers and special agents, who in turn helped manage more than 245 acres of public land.

During Woody’s time as head of BLM, the document notes, he appointed former agency Special Agents Brian Cornell – who obtained the search warrant on Kortlander’s museum – and Dan Love – who led Operation Cerberus Action.

Woody then was appointed as chief of the OLE in March 2011. According to its website, his agency was responsible for helping the FWS protect ecosystems and wildlife habitats, save endangered species, conserve migratory birds, restore fisheries, and combat invasive species.

Kitchell emphasized the importance of OLE agents for many endangered and threatened species, saying “they are some of these animals’ last line of defense.”

As chief of OLE, the document alleges, Woody directed agents to use powerful weaponry and intimidate the workforce in the second Gibson Guitar raid – the first occurred in 2009, before he took the job.

Requests for comment to Woody’s office went unanswered at press time.

To refresh from previous articles, Operation Cerberus was a joint sting by the FBI and BLM that aimed to cut down on the Four Corners area’s trade in Anasazi antiquities. Soon after BLM interrogations, both Blanding, Utah’s main physician and a salesman from Albuquerque committed suicide. An undercover federal informant who expressed guilt regarding the previous fatalities died by self-inflicted gunshot wound the following year.

The Gibson Guitar raids were organized by the FWS, due to allegations that the instrument company was trafficking in wood obtained illegally from Madagascar. Gibson Guitar settled with the government not out of guilt, the company CEO stated in a press release, but because “proving our case at trial would have cost millions of dollars and taken a very long time to resolve.”

The only clear mistake the News found in the text as of press time – aside from typos – was the date the FWS agents arrived for the second raid at Gibson Guitar. The author writes that agents came in with highpowered guns and bulletproof vests on Aug. 24, 2012 to seize “hard drives, company records and thousands of guitar fingerboards.” As stated earlier, the intrusion actually occurred that date in 2011.

In addition, the document states Special Agent Cornell attained his former position in the BLM “despite not having any criminal investigative experience.” When he transferred to the Bureau of Reclamation in 2009, however, a government press release stated he had worked undercover and on uniformed patrol for the National Park Service before his career in the BLM. A sentence from the press release is used by the document nearly word-for-word.

Circle of Seven/Eight

Potential reservations aside, Kortlander said he believes the anonymous author’s assertion that the OLE operates under what is alleged to be called the “Circle of Seven” (now Eight), a group of special agents in charge located across the United States. This group, the document alleges, have average annual salaries of $150,000, and promote “themselves and their cronies despite their apparent lack of credentials and lack of ethics.”

According to Kortlander in Arrow to the Heart, the document – by stitching the three cases together – “insinuated that [Woody]’s actions...are part of an overreaching effort by agents in the federal government to secure high-profile convictions.”

For his part, Kitchell took a different approach to the allegations. Some agents’ actions may be politicallymotivated, he said, but that doesn’t mean one should blame the entire agency.

“Keep in mind, it’s not fair to lump in the entire service and say there’s an issue with the entire service,” he said. “You’re always going to find a few bad apples...[but] special agents are the most important people we have for wildlife conservation in the United States.

“A few bad apples may be there to take fancy trips on the government dime, but other than that – for the most part – special agents, we need more of them. And we need more wildlife inspectors.”

As of July 2017, Woody was reappointed as director of BLM law enforcement. Interior spokesperson Heather Swift told the Washington Post the transfer of Woody and dozens of other personnel was was part of a department shake-up. The move, she stated in an email to the Post, was “conducted to better serve the taxpayer and the department’s operations through matching senior executive skill sets with mission and operational requirements.”

Kortlander assumes Woody was, in fact, brought back to cover up any of the agency’s problems.

“Before the raids and my experience with corrupt federal agents of the BLM, all my life, I trusted most government officials to be good and upstanding people who were trying to follow the letter of the law,” he wrote in Arrow to the Heart. “But this document, coupled with the decade of abuse I received, led me to completely mistrust nearly all federal government employees.”

To read the document, go online to arrowtotheheartbook.com/book/ and click the marked link near the bottom of the page.