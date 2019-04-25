Quilt Show returns to the library

Every June here in Hardin we have a community event called Little Big Horn Days. I know I’m not telling anybody anything new, because everyone who lives here knows about it. In years past, there have been a variety of activities connected to this event and for most it’s a great time. At the Big Horn County Library we always had the honor of hosting the quilt show.

The ladies from the Undercover Gals would bring in their quilts and display them across the walls of the first and second floor. Sadly, last year we did not have the quilt show and it seems there were a number of people disappointed.

I am pleased to announce that we will, once again, host the quilt show during Little Big Horn Days.

The Quilting Guild approached me earlier this year about once again having the show. Now, I am not sure if this is the same group as the Undercover Gals with a different name, but at least some of the ladies are the same. Advertisements are going up around town to announce the event and if you are interested you can either refer to one of those or get ahold of us at the library. We have the entry forms available.

The next step is to bring in your quilt by Wednesday, May 29. Entries after the deadline will not be accepted. The quilts will then be sorted and labeled for hanging. We will be hanging quilts on May

29. If anyone wants to help with that it would be much appreciated. The quilts will then be on display for the month of June. They must be picked up by their owners on June 28 before 6 p.m.

As I said this has always been a popular event and the quilts will be up for viewing during regular business hours in the month of June. In addition, we will be open Saturday during Little Big Horn Days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in entering one of your own creations pick up an entry form. There is no charge either for entering or viewing the quilts.

Be sure to come in and enjoy this long standing event of the Hardin community and be sure to take in the other events as well.