Quilt show and book signing

Big Horn County Historical Museum east of Hardin will be hosting a quilt show and book signing from 1-3 p.m. Vintage quilts will be displayed in the Margaret Ping Program Room, and two Montana authors – Loretta Lynde and Donna Wald – will be signing books.

Date: 
Saturday, December 1, 2018 - 1:00pm

