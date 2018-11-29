Quilt show and book signing
Big Horn County Historical Museum east of Hardin will be hosting a quilt show and book signing from 1-3 p.m. Vintage quilts will be displayed in the Margaret Ping Program Room, and two Montana authors – Loretta Lynde and Donna Wald – will be signing books.
Date:
Saturday, December 1, 2018 - 1:00pm
