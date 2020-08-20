Quiet opening for new BVHC campus

Thanks to the global pandemic the new Bighorn Valley Health Center campus didn’t receive the fanfare the staff and board hoped for, but it’s up and running for patient use.

“There is no plan for a grand opening at this moment due to COVID,” said BVHC CEO Dr. David Mark, but there will be time to celebrate.

“At first we were only looking at a fouracre lot for the building,” Mark said, “but for around $10,000 more they were able to purchase the 26-acre lot to work with instead.”

In the future there are plans to build a community around the clinic, to include walking paths, affordable housing and maybe even a skate park, Mark said.

It was important for Bighorn Valley to put the new building near the main part of town for easy accessibility for patients, especially patients who are walking, he added.

In fact, the front of the building was design to be very accessible for patient drop-off and for people who walk up or ride a bike.

High Plains Architects, the same group that designed the new Crow Mercantile building, designed the BVHC campus building with input from the board and staff at the clinic, which made it unique to the area.

“The layout for the new building has a very simple but energy efficient design,” Mark said.

Most of the patient rooms are practically the same with just a few differences and all the rooms have skylights for natural lighting.

For patients who need a medical checkup or lab work there are smaller rooms without the bulky exam tables. The office space has glass dividers between each desk, which can be raised or lowered depending on the user’s preference of standing or sitting. There are few offices where staff can provide telehealth services in privacy.

“The Wilson building will still be used for urgent and same day care, the pharmacy an the space at the health department (on Center Avenue) will stay the same,” Mark said.

Bighorn Valley Health Center has clinics i Hardin, Ashland, Harlem, Miles City and Chinook. They are still providing mental health services in Colstrip and the clinic is developing a 12,000-square foot office in Glendive.

“Being able to communicate virtually with all the offices in the region benefits each community as they’re able to gain access to specialty doctors that may not be in their area especially now in this time of the COVID pandemic,” Mark said.