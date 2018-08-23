Putt 4 Paws Golf Scramble

Help Every Pet Club in Hardin is set to hold their 1st Annual Putt 4 Paws Golf Scramble starting 11 a.m. at Fort Custer Golf Course. To sign up for the golf tournament, call (406) 665-2597.

Date: 
Saturday, September 8, 2018 - 11:00am

