Pryor schools join forces to fill junior high football roster

Article Image Alt Text

Junior High football in Pryor? It’s going to happen. The boys of fall had their first day of practice August 19 in the first ever co-op team between the St. Charles Mission School and the Pryor Public Schools, which last year enjoyed their first season in over 17 years. Lona Turnsplenty and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!