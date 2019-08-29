Pryor Schools honor students with community celebration

The community of Pryor came together on Monday to celebrate the new school year and honor the students of the Pryor school district.

The celebration, which also played host to live music and dancing by Jared Stewart and Chris “Supaman” Parrish-Takes The Gun, also held a community barbecue and raffle for all those present.

Dr. Coulter Hill, Superintendent of the Pryor school district, said that the community celebration was the school districts idea of promoting a good start to the year and hoped that this would start the year off on a good path.

“We believe that how we start the year is going to have a major impact on how we finish the year. It’s a process, not a destination.” said Hill.

Basically described as a day long pep rally, the event kicked off with coffee and donuts with some community elders to listen to their words of advice, followed by invited speakers coming into the classrooms early Monday morning to speak to the student body throughout the day.

The celebrations continued into the evening with a barbecue, which was open to the community of Pryor. Busses were available after the celebration.

“We want people to be here and celebrate our students, but we also want them to be able to have a ride home,” Hill said.

Live music, dance performances, and games also commenced with Monday evening’s celebrations.

“What is taking place outside this evening is basically a continuance of the entire days events,” Hill said. “The entire community coming together to celebrate our students.”

Chris Parrish-Takes The Gun, also known as “Supaman,” also spoke to Big Horn County News about his message to the students.

“As leaders in the community, I think we need to invest our time in our young people and set a good example to them, show them that this is where we come from as well,” said Parrish-Takes The Gun.

Parrish-Takes The Gun also spoke on how taking a different approach to speaking to the students affected their capability to be more receptive and open to the message the speakers were trying to convey.

“A lot of the time when an adult stands

up to speak everyone kind of rolls their eyes and doesn’t really pay attention, but it was good to see that because of the platform that I have as Supaman, it made the students relate a little bit more and they were more open to hearing what it was we tried to say,” he said.

Throughout the entire evening, one common topic remained at the forefront – the students. Everything that was taking place was entirely for the students and to celebrate them.

Jared Stewart, who also was invited to sing and perform to the students of the Pryor School District, noted how the community of Pryor comes together regardless of any internal or external differences.

“I’ve done several events here in Pryor and their unity is what keeps bringing me back,” said Stewart. “Seeing this small of a community band together is inspiring to me because not every place is like that. The positivity in this community is what makes me want to gravitate back here.”

While the entire town of Pryor confluence at Plenty Coups High School for the community, one community elder said it was quite an honorable distinction that the town of Pryor can always come together for the students, no matter what.

Gwendolyn Plain Bull, who worked as a former teacher in the Pryor schools for 32 years, said she was glad to see everyone come together for the school.

“We are all very close-knit here in Pryor, everyone helps each other with whatever is needed in the community, no questions asked,” said Plain Bull.

Plain Bull, who during her time as an educator united the various schools in Pryor, Saint Charles, Plenty Coups and Arrow Creek Elementary, for the first ever Native American Day, spoke about how inspirational it was to know that when it comes to the students, everyone does their part to help.

“My hope is that our community will give the entire tribe the hope it needs to come together, to have more family get-togethers, to become more close-knit and work together for our kids,” she said.