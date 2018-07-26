Pryor Mountain Boys

Montana State Parks will host a free drum group demonstration with the Pryor Mountain Boys at Chief Plenty Coups State Park in Pryor from 1-3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions about the musical history of the Crow or drumming techniques. For more information, call (406) 252-1289.
 

Date: 
Saturday, July 28, 2018 - 1:00pm

Upcoming Events