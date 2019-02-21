Poetry reading

Henry Real Bird will be reading his latest poetry at noon in the Library Programs Room at Little Big Horn College. It will include poems that have never yet been published. The program on Thursday is free and open to the public.  For further information, contact Tim Bernardis at 406-638-3113 or tim@lbhc.edu.

Date: 
Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 12:00pm

