Poetry reading
Henry Real Bird will be reading his latest poetry at noon in the Library Programs Room at Little Big Horn College. It will include poems that have never yet been published. The program on Thursday is free and open to the public. For further information, contact Tim Bernardis at 406-638-3113 or tim@lbhc.edu.
Date:
Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 12:00pm
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT