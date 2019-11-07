Poached deer reported near Sarpy Creek Mine

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information about four trophy mule deer bucks that were killed illegally and left to waste north of Hardin on Oct. 24.

The four dead deer were found on private property near the Sarpy Creek Mine in Big Horn County. FWP game wardens believe two perpetrators drove a silver or gray Ford Excursion SUV from the early to mid-2000s.

The poachers removed the head from one deer and left all four to waste. The crimes happened two days before the general rifle season opened.

FWP is also offering a reward up to $1,000 for information about a large, mature bull elk that was shot illegally Sunday, Oct. 27 night along Sarpy Basin Road east of Hardin and left to waste.

Anyone with information may call FWP game warden Jake Barzen at 406-860-7796 or anonymously report to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana’s natural, historic or cultural resources.