Plenty Coups, U of Nevada grad Terae Briggs signs with professional Swedish basketball team

Terae Briggs, basketball standout and graduate of Plenty Coups High School and University of Nevada Reno, has signed to play professional basketball for the Swedish basketball team BK Marbo. A member of the Apsáalooke Nation, by way of the Ties The Bundle clan, Briggs has had much good fortune both on ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!