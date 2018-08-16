Plenty Coups Day of Honor

Chief Plenty Coups State Park in Pryor is celebrating its 24th annual Day of Honor beginning at 11 a.m. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Sowing the Seeds of Success.” Festivities include performances by a variety of artists, drummers, dancers and speakers. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the park at (406) 252-1289.

Date: 
Saturday, September 1, 2018 - 11:00am

