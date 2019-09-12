Plenty Coups Cross Country lead by former all-state runners

The Plenty Coups High School Warriors cross country teams may be small, but they are experienced. Most of the particpants are returning this year, including junior track standout Lena Standsoverbull, who was the only Warrior runner to place in the top 20 at the Hardin Invitational meet at Gas Cap Hill ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!