Planning nearly finished for Crow Fair centennial celebration

With Crow Fair’s 100th anniversary one week away – from Aug. 15-20 – tribal organizers are finishing up planning for the event in an effort to make the upcoming celebration worthy of the title “teepee capital of the world.” A meeting regarding the 2018 Crow Fair celebration was held July 30 ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!